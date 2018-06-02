Garrett Requests Email Audit Of His Own Congressional Staff

Rep. Tom Garrett (R-VA), who has had a tumultuous week that culminated with him announcing he won’t seek reelection on Monday and admitting he’s an alcoholic, reportedly requested an investigation this week into certain members of his congressional staff, NPR reported Friday.

According to an IT incident receipt that was shared with NPR, Garrett ordered the “audit of several employees” on Wednesday. The request was made through a tech support office, operated by the head administrative officer of the House, according to NPR.

It’s unclear who was audited or what information Garrett was looking for. According to the source who shared the IT ticket with NPR, the request is not illegal, but it is rare that a lawmaker requests that type of surveillance of staff.

Garrett reportedly fired his chief of staff last week, raising suspicions about whether he would seek reelection. To combat rumors, Garrett hosted a bizarre, free wielding press conference to assure voters he planned to run again for his seat. But after a report came out that Garrett and his wife made staffers do demeaning things — like drive their children around or pick up the family dog’s poop — Garrett announced Monday that he was calling it quits. He also tearfully admitted he’s an alcoholic.

