Freedom Caucus Fires Warning Shots, Urges Trump To Leave Sanford Alone

The House Freedom Caucus warned President Donald Trump to lay off Rep. Mark Sanford (R-SC) on Monday, the lame duck representative having become one of Trump’s favorite targets.

According to a Monday Hill report, caucus members had a closed-door meeting to discuss Trump’s intra-party attacks and solidify their committee to stand with Sanford.

“Everybody in there is very supportive of Mark Sanford, and I think that’s one of the things that overwhelmingly they believe that the President is getting bad political advice,” Freedom Caucus Chairman Mark Meadows (R-NC) reportedly said after the meeting.

The group also released a statement pledging its support. “Mark Sanford has been a strong, independent voice fighting for the people of South Carolina’s First District. We continue to support him, he is a valued member of the House Freedom Caucus, and it’s our honor serving with him,” the statement reads. “His thoughtful consideration of legislation and willingness to put constitutional principles ahead of the party line is commendable and will be missed.”

Trump brought up his favorite punching bag during a Monday night rally in South Carolina, saying he “never liked [Sanford] too much.”

Trump also took a jab at Sanford’s extramarital affair, when the former governor claimed to be hiking the Appalachian Trail while in actuality spending time in Argentina with his mistress, though Trump confused the name of the trail during his mockery.

“The Tallahassee Trail, must be a beautiful place,” Trump said. “Unfortunately for him, he didn’t go there.”