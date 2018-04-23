Latest
livewire

Fifth Republican Lawmaker Calls On Scott Pruitt To Resign

By | April 23, 2018 11:29 am
Bill Clark/CQPHO

Rep. Frank LoBiondo (R-NJ) on Sunday joined a handful of his Republican peers in calling for EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt to resign.

Republican Reps. Elise Stefanik (R-NY), Ileana Ros-Lehtinen (R-FL), and Carlos Curbelo (R-FL) and Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) have also called for Pruitt’s resignation.

