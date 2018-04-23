Fifth Republican Lawmaker Calls On Scott Pruitt To Resign

Rep. Frank LoBiondo (R-NJ) on Sunday joined a handful of his Republican peers in calling for EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt to resign.

Yes EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt should resign. Wrong fit from start for agency dedicated to protecting our environment. #EarthDay2018 reinforces our need to promote pristine planet via clean air & water, leaving it better for future generations. Requires leadership & balance. https://t.co/kxuU0os8F9 — Frank LoBiondo (@RepLoBiondo) April 22, 2018

Republican Reps. Elise Stefanik (R-NY), Ileana Ros-Lehtinen (R-FL), and Carlos Curbelo (R-FL) and Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) have also called for Pruitt’s resignation.