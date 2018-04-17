Fox Stands By Hannity Despite Being ‘Unaware’ Of Relationship With Cohen

Sean Hannity still enjoys the “full support” of Fox News despite the host failing to disclose to the network that he was a client of President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Michael Cohen.

In a statement Tuesday, a Fox News spokesperson told TPM that the network was “unaware” of the “informal relationship” between Hannity and Cohen and Fox was “surprised” when it was revealed in court on Monday.

“While Fox News was unaware of Sean Hannity’s informal relationship with Michael Cohen and was surprised by the announcement in court yesterday, we have reviewed the matter and spoken to Sean and he continues to have our full support,” the spokesperson said.

During a court appearance on Monday, it was revealed that Hannity was the third client of Cohen during 2017 to 2018. The other two: Trump and Elliot Broidy, a longtime GOP fundraiser.

Hannity released a statement when the news broke and spoke about the relationship at length during his Fox News show on Monday evening, defending himself for not disclosing that Cohen was his lawyer even though he covers Cohen and the investigation on his Fox show. Hannity claimed that Cohen has “never represented me in any matter” and said he has only asked Cohen for legal advice related to real estate.

Last week, Cohen’s house, hotel and office were raided by the FBI and a number of documents were seized, including records related to a $130,000 payment Cohen made to porn actress Stormy Daniels just before the 2016 election to reportedly keep her quiet about an alleged affair she had with Trump a decade ago.

Hannity’s name was revealed Monday during a hearing tied to the grand jury investigation into Cohen’s personal and business dealings.