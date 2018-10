Fox News host Tucker Carlson said Monday that he “can’t really go to a lot of restaurants anymore” because he gets “yelled at,” according to the Hollywood Reporter.

“I don’t feel threatened, but having someone scream, ‘Fuck you!’ at a restaurant, it just wrecks your meal,” he said on a National Review podcast released Monday.

“I can’t wait for this revolution to end, so I can go back out to dinner,” he added.