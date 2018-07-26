Fox News Joins Outcry Over CNN Reporter’s Ban From Rose Garden Event

After the White House banned CNN reporter Kaitlan Collins from covering an event in the Rose Garden on Wednesday, journalists banned together in support of Collins, including Fox News, President Trump’s favorite network.

Collins told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer on Wednesday afternoon that she was told by Communications Director Bill Shine (a former Fox News executive) and press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders that she wasn’t allowed to attend the presidential event because she asked “inappropriate” questions during a pool spray between Trump and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker. Collins was working as the press pool reporter on Wednesday, meaning she shares any news or comments from Trump with the rest of the reporters in the White House pool.

A spokesperson for CNN tweeted calling the ban “retaliatory in nature” and said that journalists “demand better.”

Statement regarding CNN press access at today’s White House event. We demand better. pic.twitter.com/s4lSTcHVak — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) July 25, 2018

Several journalists condemned the White House for its actions. Fox News released a statement in reaction to the news, saying the network stands with CNN “for the right to full access for our journalists as part of a free and unfettered press.”