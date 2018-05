Fox News host Neil Cavuto delivered a closing monologue Thursday questioning President Donald Trump’s habit of calling news stories “fake news” while the President lies frequently and leaves false facts uncorrected.

“How can you drain the swamp if you’re the one that keeps muddying the waters?” Cavuto asked. “I guess you’re too busy draining the swamp to ever stop and smell the stink you’re creating. That’s your stink. Mr. President, that’s your swamp.”

Watch below: