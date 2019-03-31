Latest
livewire

Fox News Chyron Calls El Salvador, Guatemala And Honduras ‘Mexican Countries’

By
March 31, 2019 11:53 am

As a faulty chyron flashed on screen a few minutes past 6:00 a.m. ET Sunday, Fox News’ Pete Hegseth reported the real news: that Trump “announced yesterday, and the State Department confirmed, that we will be cutting aid payments to El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras.”

A Fox News spokesperson pointed TPM to an on-air correction from Fox News’ Ed Henry a few hours after the error: “Now we want to clarify and correct something that happened earlier in the show,” Henry said. “We had an inaccurate graphic onscreen while taking about this very story. We just want to be clear, the funding is being cut off to the three Central American countries. We apologize for the error – it never should’ve happened.”)

H/t Brian Stelter

