Fox News Books Wrong Candidate, Who Promptly Condemns Family Separations

“Fox & Friends First” thought they had an interview lined up Monday morning with Ann Kirkpatrick, a former congresswoman and returning Democratic candidate for Congress who, at a candidates’ forum on Thursday, had raised her hand in support of Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents and in condemnation of Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA).

Instead, apparently due to a producer’s mix-up, they booked Massachusetts State Rep. Barbara L’Italien, also a congressional candidate, whose website advertises her support for abolishing ICE. L’Italien wasted no time Monday morning condemning President Donald Trump’s family separations on Fox News.

“Joining us now, that candidate, the only Democrat on stage to support ICE, Ann Kirkpatrick, we appreciate it,” host Jillian Mele began. “Tell us why you do support ICE?”

“Good morning,” L’Italien responded. “I’m actually here to speak directly to Donald Trump. I feel that what’s happening at the border is wrong. I’m a mother of four, and I believe that separating kids from their parents is illegal and inhumane.”

She continued, revealing herself: “I’m actually Barbara L’Italien. I’m a state senator representing a large immigrant community. I’m running for Congress in Massachusetts. I keep thinking about what we’re putting parents through, imagining how terrifying that must be for those families, imagining how it would feel not knowing if I’d ever see my kids again. We have to stop abducting children and ripping them from their parents’ arms, and stop putting kids in cages, and stop making 3-year-olds defend themselves in court.”

“That practice has stopped at this point, Ms. Kirkpatrick, right?” host Rob Schmitt interjected.

“Kids have been reunited with their families,” Mele attempted.

L’Italien continued: “Again, my name is Barbara L’Italien, and I refuse to believe that our only options are open borders or traumatizing—“

The Massachusetts candidate’s video feed cut off.

“Okay,” Smidt said. “Who is this?”

Watch below:

.@teambarbara's website says Congress should "abolish ICE and start fresh, building a new immigration enforcement system that is fair, just, compassionate and reflects the values of a nation of immigrants." She was accidentally booked for a Fox News interview this morning: pic.twitter.com/WFT0JDu88b — Matt Shuham (@mattshuham) July 23, 2018

In an emailed statement, “Fox & Friends First” Executive Producer Desiree Dunne said:

“This morning we invited Congresswoman Ann Kirkpatrick to appear on Fox & Friends First through her press contact on file Joe Katz, who accepted the invitation on Kirkpatrick’s behalf. Katz followed with an email confirming the segment, which also included background information and a campaign logo for Ann Kirkpatrick. During the actual segment, Barbara L’Italien, appeared on camera instead of Kirkpatrick. Despite speaking to producers prior to the interview, L’Italien did not identify herself as anything other than Kirkpatrick until she was live on air, at which point we ended the interview.”

Katz, or another Joe Katz, is apparently a spokesperson for L’Italien’s campaign.

Later in the show on Monday, Mele told viewers: “We want to apologize for that last segment just a few minutes ago. We were told Ann Kirkpatrick was going to be a guest on a show. As you saw, somebody else stepped in front of that camera. We are working to figure out exactly how that happened.”

“By the way, kind of a weak move to do this on live TV,” Mele said on Twitter afterward. “Desperate for attention,” Schmidt wrote. “@teambarbara pretended to be someone else to multiple people within Fox News and get on tv.”

L’Italien’s campaign told ThinkProgress’ Aaron Rupar that “lack of due diligence” led to the accidental booking. “This would not have happened to an actual news station,” the campaign added.

L’Italien soaked in the unintended publicity, reading her statement in full off-air and posting it to Twitter.

Just did an appearance on @FoxNews to talk to Donald Trump about his vile, racist policies at the border. They didn't let me finish – I have a lot more to say. Stay tuned. #ma3 #mapoli — Barbara L'Italien (@teambarbara) July 23, 2018

As the state senator from a strong immigrant community where people are living in fear, this morning I took an opportunity to amplify their voices directly to @realDonaldTrump the only place where I knew he would be listening – Fox News: https://t.co/b8RW2QyntL. #ma3 #mapoli — Barbara L'Italien (@teambarbara) July 23, 2018

I've always fought for vulnerable people, and in Congress I will use every opportunity I have to make sure powerful people like @realDonaldTrump hear their voices. Here's the full statement I would've given @FoxNews if I hadn't been cut off. #ma3 #mapoli https://t.co/SAe7HoBVRV — Barbara L'Italien (@teambarbara) July 23, 2018

This post has been updated.