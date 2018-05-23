Fox Host: Kim Probably Hates That ‘He Has To Murder His People’

Fox News host Pete Hegseth said Wednesday that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un “probably” wants to meet with President Donald Trump because he “doesn’t love to be the guy who has to murder his people all day.”

The eyebrow raising suggestion was made after “Fox and Friends” co-host Ainsley Earhardt asked Hegseth why Kim had agreed to meet and discuss denuclearization with Trump.

At first, Hegseth offered that Kim “wants a picture with the American president” and is likely weary of the economic sanctions the U.S. and its allies have imposed against North Korea in recent months.

“And I think there probably is a point at which the guy who wants to meet with Dennis Rodman and loves NBA basketball and loves Western pop culture, probably doesn’t love to be the guy who has to murder his people all day,” he said. “Probably wants some normalization. Let’s give it to him if we can make the world safer.”

Fox News host on why Kim Jong-un wants to meet with Trump: He "probably wants some normalization," "probably doesn't love to be the guy who has to murder his people all day." pic.twitter.com/jquuZA3HnQ — TPM Livewire (@TPMLiveWire) May 23, 2018

Hegseth’s suggestion follows reports that Kim is concerned about the logistics of traveling to the summit — set to take place in Singapore on June 12 — and fears that if he travels too far from North Korea for too long, a military coup may rise up to oust him.

It’s also been reported that, at least in part, comments made by Trump’s National Security Adviser John Bolton — about the U.S. using the “Libya model” of denuclearization in North Korea — cooled Kim’s interest in meeting with the U.S. That deal ended with the country’s leader, Moammar Gadhafi, being forced from power and killed by a mob.