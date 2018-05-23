Latest
8 mins ago
Arpaio Claims Ward Campaign Tried To Lure Him Out Of Race With Speaking Gig
18 mins ago
Pompeo Says He’ll Turn Over Docs On Alleged Political Retaliation At State
Former FBI Director James Comey testified in front of the Senate Intelligence Committee, on his past relationship with President Donald Trump, and his role in the Russian interference investigation, in the Senate Hart building on Capitol Hill, on Thursday, June 8, 2017. (Photo by Cheriss May) (Photo by Cheriss May/NurPhoto)
22 mins ago
Comey Hits Trump, GOP: Attacks On FBI Do ‘Lasting Damage To Our Country’
livewire

Fox Host: Kim Probably Hates That ‘He Has To Murder His People’

By | May 23, 2018 10:43 am

Fox News host Pete Hegseth said Wednesday that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un “probably” wants to meet with President Donald Trump because he “doesn’t love to be the guy who has to murder his people all day.”

The eyebrow raising suggestion was made after “Fox and Friends” co-host Ainsley Earhardt asked Hegseth why Kim had agreed to meet and discuss denuclearization with Trump.

At first, Hegseth offered that Kim “wants a picture with the American president” and is likely weary of the economic sanctions the U.S. and its allies have imposed against North Korea in recent months.

“And I think there probably is a point at which the guy who wants to meet with Dennis Rodman and loves NBA basketball and loves Western pop culture, probably doesn’t love to be the guy who has to murder his people all day,” he said. “Probably wants some normalization. Let’s give it to him if we can make the world safer.”

Hegseth’s suggestion follows reports that Kim is concerned about the logistics of traveling to the summit — set to take place in Singapore on June 12 — and fears that if he travels too far from North Korea for too long, a military coup may rise up to oust him.

It’s also been reported that, at least in part, comments made by Trump’s National Security Adviser John Bolton — about the U.S. using the “Libya model” of denuclearization in North Korea — cooled Kim’s interest in meeting with the U.S. That deal ended with the country’s leader, Moammar Gadhafi, being forced from power and killed by a mob.

Ep. #20: The Trump-Russia Scandal Goes Global
More Livewire
View All
Comments