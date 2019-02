At least four staffers associated with Virginia Lt. Governor Justin Fairfax (D) have resigned after news broke that a second woman came forward with sexual assault allegations against him on Friday, the Richmond Times-Dispatch reported Monday.

Two of his government aides resigned –Adele McClure, his policy director and Julia Billingsly, his scheduling director — as well as two staffers with his PAC, We Rise Together, executive director Dave Mills and fundraiser Courtney McCargo.