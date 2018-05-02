Latest
Trump Responds To Rosenstein: I May ‘Have No Choice’ But To ‘Get Involved’
Report: Cohen Represented Several Clients Involved In Insurance Fraud Ring
WASHINGTON, DC - December 7: Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt testifies before the House Energy and Commerce Committee about the mission of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on December 7, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Pete Marovich/Getty Images)
Pruitt Landlord’s Husband Sought EPA Work For Lobbying Client, Memo Shows
Ex-Obama Dr: Bornstein Has ‘Disgraced Himself,’ Should Be Investigated

By | May 2, 2018 12:17 pm

Dr. David Scheiner, former President Barack Obama’s doctor for more than two decades, blames President Donald Trump’s former doctor, Harold Bornstein, for allowing Trump to dictate a letter to him, painting the then-presidential candidate’s health in falsely glowing terms.

Watch below:

Ep. #11: Et Tu, Trumpe? Cohen Reacts To Trump’s Betrayal
