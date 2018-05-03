EPA Administrator Under George W. Bush: Pruitt Is Unfit For The Job

Christine Todd Whitman, EPA administrator under former President George W. Bush, said Thursday that current EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt’s ethical breaches and undermining of department morale make him unfit for office.
“You can’t just get up one day and decide that something which was deemed by scientists to be a problem for human health and the environment all of a sudden isn’t anymore,” she said on CNN.
Watch below:
