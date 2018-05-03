Latest
26 mins ago
Farenthold: ‘I Shouldn’t Be Asked To Pay’ For Special Election
On Tuesday, January 31, Rudy Giuliani, former mayor of New York City, was present for U.S. President Donald Trump's live announcement of Colo. appeals court judge Neil Gorsuch as his Supreme Court of the United States nominee, in the East Room of the White House. (Photo by Cheriss May/NurPhoto)
30 mins ago
Giuliani: Trump Fired Comey Because He Refused To Publicly Exonerate POTUS
60 mins ago
‘Cohen Didn’t Ask’: Giuliani Says Trump Didn’t Know Details Of Payment Until Recently
livewire

EPA Administrator Under George W. Bush: Pruitt Is Unfit For The Job

By | May 3, 2018 9:26 am

Christine Todd Whitman, EPA administrator under former President George W. Bush, said Thursday that current EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt’s ethical breaches and undermining of department morale make him unfit for office.

“You can’t just get up one day and decide that something which was deemed by scientists to be a problem for human health and the environment all of a sudden isn’t anymore,” she said on CNN. 

Watch below: 

Ep. #11: Et Tu, Trumpe? Cohen Reacts To Trump’s Betrayal
More Livewire
View All
Comments