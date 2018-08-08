Footage Shows Collins At Alleged Start Of Insider Trading Scheme — At WH Picnic

According to Wednesday’s indictment accusing Rep. Chris Collins (R-NY) of insider trading and lying to the FBI, the congressman, formerly an Innate Immunotherapeutics board member and the company’s largest shareholder, received some “extremely bad news” about a major drug trial at around 6:55 p.m. ET on June 22, 2017.

Innate’s CEO explained to his board in an email that the company’s marquee drug had experienced a “clinical failure.” Shareholders, the CEO was saying, were about to lose a bunch of money.

Fifteen seconds after responding to the email (“Wow. Makes no sense. How are these results even possible???” Collins wrote, according to prosecutors), Collins repeatedly tried to reach his son on the phone. After “several missed calls,” they “connected and spoke for six minutes.” What followed, according to the indictment, was a phone tree of insider trading violations.

As it happens, Collins attended the White House’s congressional picnic on the evening of June 22, 2017. President Trump spoke at 7:30 p.m. ET, according to a pool report.

Photo and video from that night, therefore, may show Collins in the very first minutes of his alleged insider trading scheme.

Here’s the footage of Rep. Chris Collins, (mid left in first shot after the zoom, bottom left in second shot) busy on his phone as POTUS and FLOTUS are introduced. pic.twitter.com/Qvl5jvTxcB — Kristin Wilson Keppler (@TheOtherKeppler) August 8, 2018

Collins posted this photo on Instagram from that White House congressional picnic (h/t @ryanobles) pic.twitter.com/7EPhwZ3vs0 — MJ Lee (@mj_lee) August 8, 2018

NEW: @CBSNews has footage of @RepChrisCollins speaking on his phone at last summer’s White House Congressional Picnic. Taken at approximately 7:17 pm; according to the indictment, Collins called his son Cameron at 7:16 pm and they spoke for 6:08 min. pic.twitter.com/5r5rYuq6os — Sara Cook (@saraecook) August 8, 2018

CNN shows B-roll of Rep. Chris Collins (R-NY) at last year’s Congressional Picnic: pic.twitter.com/jOi8mFcvPb — TPM Livewire (@TPMLiveWire) August 8, 2018

Fox News shows B-roll of Rep. Chris Collins (R-NY) at last year’s Congressional Picnic: pic.twitter.com/hiTCclfqWq — TPM Livewire (@TPMLiveWire) August 8, 2018

