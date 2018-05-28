Latest
Koch Foundation Dramatically Increases Higher Ed Donations Amid Scrutiny
Utah Man Jailed In Venezuela For Two Years Set To Return Home
GOP Senator: ‘I Don’t Consider The President A Role Model For My Kids’
Flake On 2020: Hasn’t Ruled Out Run, Hopes Trump Gets Primaried

By | May 28, 2018 9:49 am
Retiring Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ), a vocal critic of President Donald Trump, expressed his desire Sunday for a Republican to take on Trump in the 2020 presidential primary.

“I do hope that somebody runs on the Republican side other than the President,” Flake told NBC’s Chuck Todd. “If nothing else, simply to remind Republicans what conservatism is and what Republicans traditionally stood for.”

He hinted that he may be that Republican, saying “it’s not in my plans, but I’ve not ruled anything out.”

He added that if he were to run, he would run as a Republican since he “can’t imagine doing anything else.”

This is not the first time Flake has hinted at his presidential ambitions, rumors about which have run rampant since he decided against running for reelection in his Senate seat back in October 2017.

