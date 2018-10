Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) said Thursday that he had seen “no additional corroborating information” after viewing the results of the FBI background investigation of allegations of sexual misconduct against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, CNN reported.

CNN noted that Flake said he needed to “finish reviewing the material,” in the network’s words, and that Flake agreed with Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME), who said the probe was “thorough.”