livewire

Feinstein Says She’ll Only Vote For Barr If He Agrees To Release Mueller Report

By
January 17, 2019 10:30 am

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA), the ranking member on the Senate Judiciary Committee, said Wednesday that she will not vote for attorney general nominee William Barr unless he promises to release Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s original report to the public.

“My decision is all around the report coming out,” she said according to the Washington Post. “It can’t be stopped, interfered with, defunded — it’s got to finish, and there has to be a commitment by this attorney general that that report will be released publicly.”

Since Republicans control the Senate, Barr likely doesn’t need Feinstein’s vote.

