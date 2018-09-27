Feinstein: Neither Myself Nor My Staff Leaked Blasey Ford Allegation To Press

Latest
By
September 27, 2018 6:38 pm

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) repeated Thursday that neither she nor her staff leaked Christine Blasey Ford’s allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh to the press. “She testified here this morning that she had talked to friends about it, and that press had talked to her,” she noted, asked how Blasey Ford’s allegations could have first been made public. The Intercept’s Ryan Grim, who first broke the story, denied Feinstein’s staff leaked Blasey Ford’s letter to him.

