WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 09: U.S. President Donald Trump introduces U.S. Circuit Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh as his nominee to the United States Supreme Court during an event in the East Room of the White House July 9, 2018 in Washington, DC.
18 mins ago
Unnamed ‘Lawyer Close To The WH’: ‘No Way’ Assault Allegation Derails Kavanaugh Nom
Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee on the third day of his Supreme Court confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill September 6, 2018 in Washington, DC.
2 hours ago
Kavanaugh Accuser Comes Forward: ‘I Thought He Might Inadvertently Kill Me’
2 hours ago
Nunes: Intel Committee Will Release Russia Probe Transcripts ‘In The Next Few Weeks’
Feinstein, Schumer Call For Pause In Kavanaugh Nom Over Assault Allegation

By
September 16, 2018 3:21 pm

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) said Sunday that Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination should be put on hold until an investigation into newly-public sexual assault claim made against him is completed. Christine Blasey Ford came forward publicly in a Washington Post report Sunday. Several other Democratic senators quickly followed suit with calls to pause the nomination. Read Schumer Feinstein’s statement below:

Feinstein:

“It has always been Mrs. Ford’s decision whether to come forward publicly. For any woman, sharing an experience involving sexual assault—particularly when it involves a politically connected man with influence, authority and power—is extraordinarily difficult.

“From the outset, I have believed these allegations were extremely serious and bear heavily on Judge Kavanaugh’s character. However, as we have seen over the past few days, they also come at a price for the victim. I hope the attacks and shaming of her will stop and this will be treated with the seriousness it deserves.

“I support Mrs. Ford’s decision to share her story, and now that she has, it is in the hands of the FBI to conduct an investigation. This should happen before the Senate moves forward on this nominee.”

Schumer:

“Senator Grassley must postpone the vote until, at a very minimum, these serious and credible allegations are thoroughly investigated. For too long, when woman have made serious allegations of abuse, they have been ignored. That cannot happen in this case.

“Judge Kavanaugh’s credibility has already been seriously questioned because of his answers regarding Manny Miranda, Judge Pryor, and other issues during his time in the Bush White House, and now his credibility is even more suspect. To railroad a vote now would be an insult to the women of America and the integrity of the Supreme Court.”

