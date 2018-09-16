Feinstein, Schumer Call For Pause In Kavanaugh Nom Over Assault Allegation

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) said Sunday that Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination should be put on hold until an investigation into newly-public sexual assault claim made against him is completed. Christine Blasey Ford came forward publicly in a Washington Post report Sunday. Several other Democratic senators quickly followed suit with calls to pause the nomination. Read Schumer Feinstein’s statement below:



Feinstein:

“It has always been Mrs. Ford’s decision whether to come forward publicly. For any woman, sharing an experience involving sexual assault—particularly when it involves a politically connected man with influence, authority and power—is extraordinarily difficult.

“From the outset, I have believed these allegations were extremely serious and bear heavily on Judge Kavanaugh’s character. However, as we have seen over the past few days, they also come at a price for the victim. I hope the attacks and shaming of her will stop and this will be treated with the seriousness it deserves.

“I support Mrs. Ford’s decision to share her story, and now that she has, it is in the hands of the FBI to conduct an investigation. This should happen before the Senate moves forward on this nominee.”