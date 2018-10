The FBI has expanded its investigation beyond its original four-person witness list to talk to two former classmates of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh from his high school days at Georgetown Prep, according to a Tuesday Washington Post report.

One of them is Tim Gaudette, a high school friend who shows up on Kavanaugh’s well-known calendar as the host of a party on July 1, 1982.

The other is Chris Garrett.

Both men’s lawyers confirmed to the Washington Post that the interviews took place.