Latest
U.S. President Donald J. Trump participates in the swearing-in ceremony for the Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services Alex Azar at The White House in Washington, DC, January 29, 2018. Credit: Chris Kleponis / Polaris
10 hours ago
As First Act, New HHS Secretary Imposes More Medicaid Work Requirements
UNITED STATES - JULY 20: K.T. McFarland, nominee to be ambassador to Singapore, attends her Senate Foreign Relations Committee confirmation hearing in Dirksen Building on July 20, 2017. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
11 hours ago
KT McFarland Withdraws Singapore Ambassador Nomination
on December 6, 2017 in Washington, DC.
12 hours ago
Five GOPers Whose Statements About The Nunes Memo Didn’t Quite Pan Out
livewire

FBI Director Wray To Employees, Amid Memo Release Furor: ‘Talk Is Cheap’

By | February 2, 2018 5:52 pm
UNITED STATES - SEPTEMBER 27: Chris Wray, FBI Director, testifies during a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee hearing in Dirksen titled "Threats to the Homeland" on September 27, 2017. Elaine Duke, Acting Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, and Nicholas Rasmussen, Director of the National Counterterrorism Center, also testified. They fielded questions including hurricane response and border security. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call Group

FBI Director Chris Wray on Friday told bureau employees to “stay laser focused on doing great work” after the release of a dud memo that House Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes’ (R-CA) staff wrote accusing the FBI and Department of Justice of acting improperly.

“While there’s no shortage of opinions about us right now, nobody has the same vantage point on the FBI that I do,” Wray wrote in a memo to FBI employees, according to NBC News. “I wish every American could see what I see.”

He praised employees for having “the highest level of integrity, the strongest work ethic, the greatest consideration and kindness for your FBI family, and a level of fiercely focused professionalism that is unrivaled anywhere in the world.”

“In the end, actions speak louder than words,” Wray wrote. “Talk is cheap; the work you do is what will endure.”

He said there is “real strength in remembering that,” and advised employees to “remember: keep calm and tackle hard.”

More Livewire
View All