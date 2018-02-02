FBI Director Wray To Employees, Amid Memo Release Furor: ‘Talk Is Cheap’

FBI Director Chris Wray on Friday told bureau employees to “stay laser focused on doing great work” after the release of a dud memo that House Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes’ (R-CA) staff wrote accusing the FBI and Department of Justice of acting improperly.

“While there’s no shortage of opinions about us right now, nobody has the same vantage point on the FBI that I do,” Wray wrote in a memo to FBI employees, according to NBC News. “I wish every American could see what I see.”

He praised employees for having “the highest level of integrity, the strongest work ethic, the greatest consideration and kindness for your FBI family, and a level of fiercely focused professionalism that is unrivaled anywhere in the world.”

“In the end, actions speak louder than words,” Wray wrote. “Talk is cheap; the work you do is what will endure.”

He said there is “real strength in remembering that,” and advised employees to “remember: keep calm and tackle hard.”