Facebook Revelation Causes Rift In ‘Pod Save America’ Company

Crooked Media, the umbrella company of popular podcasts like “Pod Save America,” is cutting ties with its only Republican commentator due to his involvement in Facebook’s crusade to discredit its critics.
According to a statement from the company’s founders, former Jeb Bush spokesperson Tim Miller is being booted as a contributor for his work on Facebook’s behalf to dig up dirt on groups critical of its practices.
— Crooked Media (@crookedmedia) November 21, 2018
Miller wrote a blog post to explain his point of view.
I wanted to take some time to go more in depth on what I did for Facebook and the values that I try to bring to my work here -> https://t.co/Xh9rgYKPD7
— Tim Miller (@Timodc) November 16, 2018