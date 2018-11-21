Facebook Revelation Causes Rift In ‘Pod Save America’ Company

Crooked Media, the umbrella company of popular podcasts like “Pod Save America,” is cutting ties with its only Republican commentator due to his involvement in Facebook’s crusade to discredit its critics.

According to a statement from the company’s founders, former Jeb Bush spokesperson Tim Miller is being booted as a contributor for his work on Facebook’s behalf to dig up dirt on groups critical of its practices.

Miller wrote a blog post to explain his point of view.