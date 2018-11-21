Latest
15 mins ago
Mueller Smacks Down Papadopoulos Attempt To Avoid Jail
34 mins ago
Recount In Georgia House Race Begins After Dem’s Request
50 mins ago
Zuckerberg Regrets Soros Attacks: Not Something FB Should Be ‘Engaging With’
livewire

Facebook Revelation Causes Rift In ‘Pod Save America’ Company

By
November 21, 2018 11:21 am

Crooked Media, the umbrella company of popular podcasts like “Pod Save America,” is cutting ties with its only Republican commentator due to his involvement in Facebook’s crusade to discredit its critics.

According to a statement from the company’s founders, former Jeb Bush spokesperson Tim Miller is being booted as a contributor for his work on Facebook’s behalf to dig up dirt on groups critical of its practices.

Miller wrote a blog post to explain his point of view.

More Livewire
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
Senior News Editor:
Assistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Senior Political Correspondent:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Social Media Editor:
Editor for Prime & Special Projects:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Designer: