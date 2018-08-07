Ex-Trumpers Confront Supporters: Lots Of ‘Idiots’ Voted For Trump, Including Me

On Tuesday morning, CNN hosted a panel discussion between a gaggle of former supporters of President Donald Trump who regret their vote and those who are still gung-ho about the President’s policies and behavior.

One former Trump supporter, Maryse Selit, had some particularly biting words: “We have a lot of really — I have to be crass about it — idiots who voted for him, including myself at one time,” she said.

That comment was taken with “great offense” by a pro-Trumper: “I’m not an idiot,” Arthur Schaper said. “It was a wise decision … for working class Americans who are tired of their jobs being taken by illegals.”

Watch the exchange below: