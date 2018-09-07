Even While Touting Own Accomplishments, Trump Can’t Help But Jab Obama’s Speech

During President Donald Trump’s remarks at a rally in North Dakota, which he gave on the heels of a fiery speech former President Barack Obama delivered from Illinois, Trump just couldn’t get his predecessor out of his head, even when talking up his own accomplishments.

Trump made an aside during the rally to mention that someone asked him earlier in the day about Obama’s speech.

“He said, what did you think of president Obama’s speech, and I said said, ‘I’m sorry, I watched it, but I fell asleep.’ I found he’s very good, very good for sleeping,” Trump said with a smirk.

Trump brought up the former president’s speech again while he was dancing on the grave of Obamacare’s individual mandate, which Republicans eliminated in their tax bill.

“We got, if you remember, individual mandate wiped out, we wiped out individual mandate, the most unpopular part of Obamacare. We wiped it out. Then I have three more pages, two more pages just like this. Look,” he said, waving a list of his accomplishments. “Okay. But isn’t this much more exciting than listening to President Obama?”

Obama’s speech was a notable break from his other restrained appearances in the post-Trump era, as it was an impassioned and personal rebuke of the current President and the philosophy that propelled him to power.

