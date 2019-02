It is a national disgrace that on the eve of historic peace talks between the USA & North Korea, the Democrats in the House orchestrate this clownshow. The accomplishments of ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ are nothing short of incredible especially in the face of such hate & adversity. pic.twitter.com/gtsAX6Q8wQ

— Eric Trump (@EricTrump) February 27, 2019