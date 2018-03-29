Eric and Donald Trump Jr. Hit Back At Jeb Bush: Actually, We Love Our Dad

President Donald Trump’s sons, Eric and Donald Trump Jr., spent their Wednesday night convincing Twitter and Jeb Bush that, yes, they do love their dad.

Jeb! I love everything about my father. I love that he’s a fighter, I love that he has guts, I love that he’s President (all those things you’re not) Also love that he learned enough about politics in a few weeks to dismantle you piece by piece despite it being your life’s work https://t.co/4fcnA1AgAa — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) March 29, 2018

These statements of paternal devotion came as a rebuke to Bush after he made what was interpreted as a jab at the Trump family during a speaking event at Yale University. According to the Yale Daily News, Bush said that after he lost to Trump in the 2016 South Carolina primary he returned home to children who “actually love me.”

The event was billed as a speech on “Restoring Conservatism in America,” but Bush took another shot at his former opponent, reportedly calling him a “Republican in basically name only.”