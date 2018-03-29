Latest
Brentwood, New York.
ICE: Trump's Immigration Policy Means We'll Jail More Pregnant Women
Mattis To Bolton: 'I Heard That You're Actually The Devil Incarnate'
'Serial' Podcast Subject Adnan Syed Granted New Trial By MD Appeals Court
Eric and Donald Trump Jr. Hit Back At Jeb Bush: Actually, We Love Our Dad

By | March 29, 2018 9:33 am
FILE- In this Feb. 28, 2017 file photo, Donald Trump Jr., left, and his brother Eric attend the grand opening of the Trump International Hotel and Tower in Vancouver, B.C., Canada. Apprentices no more, Eric and Donald Trump Jr. are now at the helm of the Trump Organization and adjusting to the reality presented by their father’s presidency. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press via AP, File)
Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press

President Donald Trump’s sons, Eric and Donald Trump Jr., spent their Wednesday night convincing Twitter and Jeb Bush that, yes, they do love their dad.

These statements of paternal devotion came as a rebuke to Bush after he made what was interpreted as a jab at the Trump family during a speaking event at Yale University. According to the Yale Daily News, Bush said that after he lost to Trump in the 2016 South Carolina primary he returned home to children who “actually love me.”

The event was billed as a speech on “Restoring Conservatism in America,” but Bush took another shot at his former opponent, reportedly calling him a “Republican in basically name only.”

