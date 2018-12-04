Latest
livewire

Vaping Congressman, Wife’s Fraud Trial Set For Sept 2019

By
December 4, 2018 9:26 am

The fraud trial for Rep. Duncan Hunter (R-CA) and his wife is expected to begin in September 2019.

Hunter and his wife, who was also his campaign manager, are facing 60 counts of crimes associated with their alleged use of campaign funds for personal expenses, San Diego Union Tribune reported. 

The charges include conspiracy wire fraud, false reports to the Federal Election Commission, among others. Both have pleaded not guilty to the charges, and Hunter has placed the blame for the offenses solely on his wife, Margaret Hunter.

