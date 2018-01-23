Drudge: I Had Dinner With Trump ‘A Few Weeks Ago’ And He Was Hyped For 2020

Conservative publisher Matt Drudge on Tuesday claimed he “had dinner” with President Donald Trump “a few weeks ago” and said Trump is already fired up about running for re-election in 2020.

“He was optimistic, engaged, on top of the world, loving the job,” Drudge tweeted. “Time to call out Michael Wolff and his fabricated bullshit!”

He tweeted a link to a report by the Hill about author Michael Wolff’s claim that Trump “does not want to be the President.”

“He was in fine form,” Drudge claimed, referring to Trump. “And already talking about his 2020 re-election run!”

Time to call out Michael Wolff and his fabricated bullshit! I had dinner with the president a few weeks ago and he was in fine form. He was optimistic, engaged, on top of the world, loving the job. And already talking about his 2020 re-election run!! https://t.co/zglmnMIXOf — MATT DRUDGE (@DRUDGE) January 23, 2018

The White House did not immediately respond to TPM’s request for further details about Trump’s and Drudge’s encounter.