Drudge: I Had Dinner With Trump ‘A Few Weeks Ago’ And He Was Hyped For 2020

By | January 23, 2018 11:50 am
U.S. President Donald Trump attends a state dinner at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, November 9, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas Peter BEIJING, CHINA - NOVEMBER 9: U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania arrive for the state dinner with China's President Xi Jinping and China's first lady Peng Liyuan at the Great Hall of the People on November 9, 2017 in Beijing, China. Trump is on a 10-day trip to Asia. (Photo by Thomas Peter - Pool/Getty Images)
Conservative publisher Matt Drudge on Tuesday claimed he “had dinner” with President Donald Trump “a few weeks ago” and said Trump is already fired up about running for re-election in 2020.

“He was optimistic, engaged, on top of the world, loving the job,” Drudge tweeted. “Time to call out Michael Wolff and his fabricated bullshit!”

He tweeted a link to a report by the Hill about author Michael Wolff’s claim that Trump “does not want to be the President.”

“He was in fine form,” Drudge claimed, referring to Trump. “And already talking about his 2020 re-election run!”

The White House did not immediately respond to TPM’s request for further details about Trump’s and Drudge’s encounter.

