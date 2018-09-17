Donnelly Calls For Pushing Back Kavanaugh Vote

Sen. Joe Donnelly (D-IN), a red-state Democrat in for a competitive reelection fight, spoke out about the sexual assault allegation against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavnaugh on Monday, calling for a delay in the confirmation process.
From a New York Times reporter:
NEWS — @SenDonnelly says “The allegations made against Judge Kavanaugh are serious and merit further review. Given the nature of these allegations, and the number of outstanding questions, I believe the Judiciary Committee should hold off on Thursday’s scheduled vote.”
— Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) September 17, 2018