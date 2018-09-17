Latest
livewire Kavanaugh SCOTUS Nomination

Donnelly Calls For Pushing Back Kavanaugh Vote

By
September 17, 2018 10:12 am

Sen. Joe Donnelly (D-IN), a red-state Democrat in for a competitive reelection fight, spoke out about the sexual assault allegation against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavnaugh on Monday, calling for a delay in the confirmation process.

From a New York Times reporter:

