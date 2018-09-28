Latest
Donnelly, A Vulnerable Dem, Will Vote No On Kavanaugh

By
September 28, 2018 11:52 am

Sen. Joe Donnelly (D-IN), who is facing a tough reelection battle this year and voted last year to confirm Justice Neil Gorsuch, announced his opposition to confirming Judge Brett Kavanaugh for the Supreme Court on Friday.

“While I would gladly welcome the opportunity to work with President Trump on a new nominee for this critically important position, if Judge Kavanaugh’s nomination comes before the full Senate for a vote under these circumstances, I will oppose it,” he said in a statement, in which said the sexual misconduct allegations facing Kavanaugh were “disturbing and credible” and deserved investigation by the FBI.

Donnelly’s opposition puts the attention on Sens. Susan Collins (R-ME), Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), Heidi Heitkamp (D-ND) and Joe Manchin (D-WV). If all four of them also oppose Kavanaugh, his confirmation will likely fail on the Senate floor. If just one of them supports him, it will likely succeed.

Correction: This article originally incorrectly stated that Sen. Donnelly’s first name is John. We regret the error.

