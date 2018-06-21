Don Jr. ‘Regrets Taking’ 2016 Trump Tower Meeting With Russian Lawyer

President Donald Trump’s eldest son — recently described by a source familiar with the Senate’s Russia probe as “too stupid to be malicious” — reportedly “regrets taking” the meeting with a Russian lawyer at Trump Tower in 2016, according to a sweeping GQ report on Donald Trump Jr.’s efforts to vie for his father’s approval.

But Trump Jr. doesn’t regret taking the meeting because revelations of its existence bolstered the investigation into the Trump campaign and Russian interference in the 2016 election.

“He regrets it because it ended up causing a situation that wasted a lot of time and money,” a source close to Trump Jr. told GQ.

That attitude is reflective of Trump Jr.’s entire approach to the infamous meeting, which included former campaign manager Paul Manafort, who was recently imprisoned; Trump son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner; and others. According to an unnamed meeting participant who spoke with GQ, when Trump Jr. realized that the sole purpose of the meeting was to discuss the Magnitsky Act and Russian adoptions, he zoned out.

“The light just went out in his eyes,” the participant told GQ. “He was totally disinterested.”

Read the full GQ profile here.