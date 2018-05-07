Don Blankenship Hits Back At Prez: I Am ‘Trumpier Than Trump’

West Virginia Senate candidate, coal baron and ex-convict Don Blankenship said in a statement Monday that he is “Trumpier than Trump” and that “no one” can tell his fellow West Virginians how to vote.
The statement was issued in response to President Donald Trump’s tweet urging voters to choose anyone in Tuesday’s West Virginia Republican Senate primary other than Blankenship.
Watch below:
Blankenship in response to Trump criticism: “I am Trumpier than Trump” pic.twitter.com/zIANVJnWzs
