Latest
10 mins ago
Ex-Obama DHS Adviser Teams Up With Non-Profit Helping US Hostages
A Twitter logo is seen on a computer screen on November 20, 2017. (Photo by Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto)
26 mins ago
Report: 3 Million Used Twitter As ‘Megaphone To Harass’ Jews Last Year
1 hour ago
National Security Officials Quietly Prepare Backup Plan If Haspel Fails
livewire

Don Blankenship Hits Back At Prez: I Am ‘Trumpier Than Trump’

By | May 7, 2018 9:51 am
on March 1, 2018 in Morgantown, West Virginia.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images North America

West Virginia Senate candidate, coal baron and ex-convict Don Blankenship said in a statement Monday that he is “Trumpier than Trump” and that “no one” can tell his fellow West Virginians how to vote.

The statement was issued in response to President Donald Trump’s tweet urging voters to choose anyone in Tuesday’s West Virginia Republican Senate primary other than Blankenship.

Watch below:

Extra! Two Old Guys Brainstorming A Legal Strategy
More Livewire
View All
Comments