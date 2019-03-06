Latest
DNC Decides To Omit Fox News From Debates, Cites New Yorker Article

March 6, 2019 1:28 pm

The DNC has officially decided to block Fox News from airing any of the Democratic debates, citing a New Yorker article that detailed the revolving door between the network and the White House.

“Recent reporting in the New Yorker on the inappropriate relationship between President Trump, his administration and Fox News has led me to conclude that the network is not in a position to host a fair and neutral debate for our candidates,” chairman Tom Perez told the Washington Post. “Therefore, Fox News will not serve as a media partner for the 2020 Democratic primary debates.”

Bill Sammon, senior vice president and managing editor for Fox News, responded:

