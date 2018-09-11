Some DNC Officials Leaning Against Miami Beach As Convention Host

Latest
By
September 11, 2018 8:50 am

This post has been updated.

Some Democratic National Committee staffers are speculating that Miami Beach will not be the host site of the 2020 DNC convention, Politico reported Monday.

While the potential onslaught of Hurricane Florence, as well as the general risk of future hurricanes in that area, were one risk factor associated with Miami Beach, five Democrats with knowledge of the matter told Politico that the city’s time zone and party-city reputation are also risks. Democratic officials are reportedly concerned about housing delegates on cruise ships and appearing as though the party is favorable to the coasts.

“Houston and Milwaukee are the only viable candidates right now,” a DNC member familiar with the matter told Politico.

The DNC on Tuesday pushed back on the notion that they were leaning against Miami Beach.

“The DNC is pleased to be working closely with leaders from Houston, Milwaukee and Miami who all remain in the running to host the 2020 National Democratic Convention,” Jess O’Connell, who is leading site selection for the DNC, said in a statement shared with TPM. “We have visited Houston and Milwaukee, and have yet to even conduct a site visit of Miami Beach. No decisions have been made on our 2020 convention site and any assertions stating otherwise are false and at often times made by blind sources who are not part of the Transition Advisory Group.”

Read the full Politico report here. 

Correction: A previous version of this article stated that Miami Beach was no longer being considered for the DNC convention. The DNC has not made an official decision on the matter. 

