DHS Head Denies Existence Of Policy Separating Families At Border

The head of the Department of Homeland Security on Sunday evening claimed that President Donald Trump’s administration doesn’t have a policy of separating families at the border and blamed the media for “misreporting” on the uptick in children being taken away from their parents.

In a series of tweets, Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen claimed border patrol agents are operating under the rules enacted by previous administrations — that children will taken from their parents who are seeking asylum if the child is in danger, has no immediate family or if a parent has been arrested.

“We do not have a policy of separating families at the border. Period,” she tweeted.

This misreporting by Members, press & advocacy groups must stop. It is irresponsible and unproductive. As I have said many times before, if you are seeking asylum for your family, there is no reason to break the law and illegally cross between ports of entry. — Sec. Kirstjen Nielsen (@SecNielsen) June 17, 2018

For those seeking asylum at ports of entry, we have continued the policy from previous Administrations and will only separate if the child is in danger, there is no custodial relationship between 'family' members, or if the adult has broken a law. — Sec. Kirstjen Nielsen (@SecNielsen) June 17, 2018

We do not have a policy of separating families at the border. Period. — Sec. Kirstjen Nielsen (@SecNielsen) June 17, 2018

The U.S. has seen a significant increase in the number of family separations at the border ever since Attorney General Jeff Sessions in May enacted his new “zero tolerance” policy that requires the automatic arrest of any person caught illegally entering the U.S.

Nielsen’s comments even come in contradiction with Trump’s own commentary on the crisis, which has primarily consisted of blaming Democrats.