Latest
GOLDEN, CO - OCTOBER 29: Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump addresses a campaign rally in the Rodeo Arena at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds October 29, 2016 in Golden, Colorado. The Federal Bureau of Investigation announced Friday it discovered emails pertinent to the closed investigation of Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton's private email server and are looking to see if they improperly contained classified information. Trump said "I think it's the biggest story since Watergate." (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
5 mins ago
Trump: Those Who Kneel For National Anthem ‘Shouldn’t Be In The Country’
21 mins ago
Trump Again Claims Democrats Are Defending ‘Stone Cold Killers’ MS-13
22 mins ago
Giuliani Wants Trump To Interview With Mueller: ‘It Makes My Client Happy’
livewire

Devin Nunes Lashes Out At Local Reporter: ‘Your Paper Is A Joke’

By | May 24, 2018 8:19 am
AP

When asked by a Fresno Bee reporter if he planned to hold any public town halls during this election cycle, Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) lashed out viciously, calling the paper a “joke” to be raising these issues.

“I actually feel bad for the people who work at the Bee because sadly it’s become just a left-wing rag,” Nunes continued. “It’s unfortunate that we’re in this situation but when the paper just becomes regurgitating Democratic talking points, it’s no longer a news outlet that’s being fair or objective.”

He added that he had held “educational forums” over the years, never answering the journalist’s question.

Listen here.

Ep. #20: The Trump-Russia Scandal Goes Global
More Livewire
View All
Comments