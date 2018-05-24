Devin Nunes Lashes Out At Local Reporter: ‘Your Paper Is A Joke’

When asked by a Fresno Bee reporter if he planned to hold any public town halls during this election cycle, Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) lashed out viciously, calling the paper a “joke” to be raising these issues.

“I actually feel bad for the people who work at the Bee because sadly it’s become just a left-wing rag,” Nunes continued. “It’s unfortunate that we’re in this situation but when the paper just becomes regurgitating Democratic talking points, it’s no longer a news outlet that’s being fair or objective.”

He added that he had held “educational forums” over the years, never answering the journalist’s question.

Listen here.