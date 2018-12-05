Former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick has ruled out a run for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, multiple outlets reported Wednesday, based on unnamed sources familiar with his plans. Politico broke the news. The website’s sources said an announcement from the former governor will “come as soon as this week.” Patrick became a managing director at Bain Capital after his two terms as governor ended in 2015.
Deval Patrick Decides Against Running For President In 2020
December 5, 2018 1:36 pm