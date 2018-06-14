‘Interested In A Job At The White House?’ Desperate Staff Recruits At Job Fair

As staffers stream out of the White House like water through a sieve, the small contingent remaining is getting desperate.

According to a Wednesday Politico report, flyers are circulating emblazoned with “interested in a job at the White House?” encouraging conservatives to apply at a Friday job fair on Capitol Hill.

It advertises the presence of Trump administration officials eager to meet with interested parties “of every experience level.”

Along with the White House, the flyer lists openings in agencies like NASA, the Department of Homeland Security, and Health and Human Services.

Per Politico, the fair is being hosted by the Conservative Partnership Institute.

An unnamed Obama administration official told Politico that resorting to a job fair is an unusual measure for an administration to take, as White House jobs are usually highly sought after. The official added that West Wing jobs are rarely even listed on the official job site for the federal government, and that the Obama administration only recruited to increase the diversity of White House staff.

The Trump administration is unique given its extremely high rate of turnover, which has left wide swaths of important positions unfilled.