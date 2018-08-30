Dershowitz: Trump ‘Should Be Worried’ About McGahn Exit, Has ‘Everything’ To Do With Mueller

Alan Dershowitz, the Harvard professor-turned President Trump hype man, broke from his customary Trump-boosting during an interview with NPR on Thursday and struck a more ominous tone: That Trump “should be worried” about the White House counsel’s impending departure.

“I think it has everything to do with the fact that he met with Meuller,” he told NPR. “How can you be representative, or have your White House represented by somebody who might very well turn out to be a crucial witness against you. … Even if McGahn didn’t deliberately incriminate the President, he’s probably filled some gaps, he’s probably provided them with some information immediately.”

“(Trump) should be worried,” he said.