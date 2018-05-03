Latest
WATCH LIVE: Sarah Huckabee Sanders Gives Press Briefing At 2:30 PM ET
NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 16: Michael Cohen leaves Federal Court after his hearing on the FBI raid of his hotel room and office on April 16, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Yana Paskova/Getty Images)
2 hours ago
NBC News: Feds Tapped Michael Cohen’s Phones
Republican Senatorial candidate Roy Moore concedes defeat against his Democratic opponent Doug Jones at his election night party in the RSA Activity Center on December 12, 2017 in Montgomery, Alabama. Mr. Moore lost the special election to replace Attorney General Jeff Sessions in the U.S. Senate.
2 hours ago
Roy Moore Says He Might Run For Alabama Governor
Dershowitz: ‘We’re Moving Closer And Closer To The Surveillance State’

By | May 3, 2018 2:38 pm
Lior Mizrahi/Hulton Archive

Harvard University professor Alan Dershowitz, known for having President Trump’s ear, reacted to news that President Trump’s personal attorney’s phones were wiretapped with a dystopian take.

“Well I think we are moving closer and closer to the surveillance state where phone calls are tapped, where emails are secured without a real basis,” he said. “I think prosecutors should not be seeking wiretaps on lawyers’ offices and search warrants and subpoenas for lawyers, e-mail files, unless they have very substantial evidence of very serious crimes. Campaign contributions don’t qualify, for the kind of crime that should justify the wiretapping of a lawyer.”

 

