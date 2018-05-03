Dershowitz: ‘We’re Moving Closer And Closer To The Surveillance State’

Harvard University professor Alan Dershowitz, known for having President Trump’s ear, reacted to news that President Trump’s personal attorney’s phones were wiretapped with a dystopian take.

“Well I think we are moving closer and closer to the surveillance state where phone calls are tapped, where emails are secured without a real basis,” he said. “I think prosecutors should not be seeking wiretaps on lawyers’ offices and search warrants and subpoenas for lawyers, e-mail files, unless they have very substantial evidence of very serious crimes. Campaign contributions don’t qualify, for the kind of crime that should justify the wiretapping of a lawyer.”