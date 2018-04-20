Dershowitz: Giuliani Likely Hired To Encourage Cohen To ‘Stay Strong’

Harvard professor Alan Dershowitz told MSNBC Friday that adding former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani to President Trump’s legal team won’t cause much turmoil for special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation.

But apparently it’s sending a lifeline to Trump attorney Michael Cohen.

“I think this does send a powerful message to Michael Cohen,” he told MSNBC. “The message is, ‘Hey, stay strong, we have a really good lawyer in our team, on our team, to focus on the Southern District of New York where your problems are.’ So I think it was a very, very smart move.”