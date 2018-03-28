Dent: GOP Has Been ‘Pretty Damn Silent’ On Stormy Daniels Allegations

Retiring Rep. Charlie Dent (R-PA) lambasted his own party for hypocrisy in its reaction to President Donald Trump’s alleged affair with a porn actress on Tuesday evening.

During an interview with CNN, he said Republicans have been “pretty damn silent” about the President’s alleged affair with porn actress Stormy Daniels, compared to the way the party reacted when former President Bill Clinton had an affair with White House intern Monica Lewinsky.

“They’d be waving a bloody shirt, it would be a human rights violation,” Dent told CNN’s Anderson Cooper. “Bill Clinton, let’s face it, I wasn’t in Congress back then, but a lot of folks were pretty darn alarmed and outraged and had a strong voice about the character, saying character counts. And now that the shoe is on the other foot, a lot of those same folks are pretty damn silent.”

He said there was “no question” that Republicans would be “screaming, you know, morning to night” if a Democratic president had been “conciliatory toward the Russians, for example” like Trump has reportedly been.

Dent said he thought both porn actress Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal were “credible” and suggested their alleged affairs with Trump were not surprising because Trump is “no choir boy.”

Trump has been uncharacteristically silent in recent weeks as both Daniels and McDougal have publicly recounted parts of their alleged affairs with the President a decade ago. Both women have tangled Trump in lawsuits over his alleged attempts to silence them about the relationships.