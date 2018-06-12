Dennis Rodman Weeps As He Recounts His Unwavering Faith In North Korea

Former basketball player Dennis Rodman, clad in a red MAGA hat, succumbed to tears Monday night as he told CNN’s Chris Cuomo of his unwavering belief in North Korea and former President Barack Obama’s dismissal of his message.

“Obama didn’t give me the time of day,” Rodman said. “But that didn’t deter me—I still kept going back.”

He continued, getting increasingly emotional. “When I got back home, I got so many death threats,” he said, gasping through his tears. “And I believe in North Korea…I kept my head up high, brother. I knew things were going to change. I knew it. I was the only one.

“Today is a great day for everybody, Singapore, Tokyo, China. A great day,” he finished, referring to Monday’s United States-North Korea summit. “I’m so happy.”

He also refers to Kim Jong Un as a “big kid” who “loves to have a good time.”

“People know that Kim Jong Un is not a dumb man,” Rodman said. “He is trying to protect his people and trying to protect his honor and everything that has to do with his country.”

