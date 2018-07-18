livewire Russia Probe

Dems Want Interpreter From Trump-Putin Meeting To Testify Before Congress

By | July 18, 2018 8:34 am
Rep. Joe Kennedy, D-Mass., speaks in support of transgender members of the military, Wednesday, July 26, 2017, on Capitol Hill in Washington, after President Donald Trump said Wednesday he wants transgender people barred from serving in the U.S. military "in any capacity," citing "tremendous medical costs and disruption." (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Jacquelyn Martin/AP

At least two Democrats have called for the interpreter, who assisted President Donald Trump during his one-on-one meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, to testify before Congress.

Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) and Rep. Joe Kennedy (D-MA) have pushed for the congressional hearing in tweets in recent days. Shaheen suggested that the interpreter could at least “help determine” what Trump “shared/promised Putin on our behalf.” Kennedy recommended that Republicans take action if they are “as outraged as they claim” and “issue the subpoena today.”

Trump’s press conference with Putin was met with bipartisan backlash after the President publicly supported Putin’s denial of meddling in the 2016 election and blamed both the U.S. and Russia for the decline in relations. But Republicans have appeared to ease up on their criticism of Trump in the past 24 hours, particularly after the President told reporters that he misspoke during the press conference.

