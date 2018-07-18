Dems Want Interpreter From Trump-Putin Meeting To Testify Before Congress

At least two Democrats have called for the interpreter, who assisted President Donald Trump during his one-on-one meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, to testify before Congress.

Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) and Rep. Joe Kennedy (D-MA) have pushed for the congressional hearing in tweets in recent days. Shaheen suggested that the interpreter could at least “help determine” what Trump “shared/promised Putin on our behalf.” Kennedy recommended that Republicans take action if they are “as outraged as they claim” and “issue the subpoena today.”

I’m calling for a hearing with the U.S. interpreter who was present during President Trump’s meeting with Putin to uncover what they discussed privately. This interpreter can help determine what @POTUS shared/promised Putin on our behalf. — Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (@SenatorShaheen) July 17, 2018

It’s a sad day when America can’t count on its President. @potus sold out our security, democracy and credibility— to an adversary who continues to attack our nation and undermine our values. 1/2 — Rep. Joe Kennedy III (@RepJoeKennedy) July 16, 2018

And that was only what we saw on live TV. @realDonaldTrump’s translator should come before Congress and testify as to what was said privately immediately. If Republicans are as outraged as they claim, then issue the subpoena today. 2/2 — Rep. Joe Kennedy III (@RepJoeKennedy) July 16, 2018

Trump’s press conference with Putin was met with bipartisan backlash after the President publicly supported Putin’s denial of meddling in the 2016 election and blamed both the U.S. and Russia for the decline in relations. But Republicans have appeared to ease up on their criticism of Trump in the past 24 hours, particularly after the President told reporters that he misspoke during the press conference.