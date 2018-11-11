Dems To DOJ Ethics Official: Tell Us If You’ve Advised Whitaker On Mueller Recusal

Top House and Senate Democrats — including the current minority leaders in both chambers as well as the ranking members on the House and Senate Judiciary Committees, the House and Senate Intelligence Committees and the House Oversight Committee — pressed the Department of Justice’s top ethics official on Sunday regarding “whether you, or any other ethics officials at the Justice Department, have advised [newly appointed Acting Attorney General Matthew] Whitaker to recuse himself from supervision of the Special Counsel investigation, and the basis for that recommendation.”

Read the Democrats full letter below:

