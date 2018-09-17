Dems Blast Grassley Move To Hold Calls With Kavanaugh And Accuser

After Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-IA) announced Monday that the first step in responding to sexual assault allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh would be phone calls with committee staff, Democrats on the committee slammed Grassley for the move.

Democrats refused to participate in the calls with Kavanaugh and Ford set up by Grassley and argued instead that the FBI should investigate Christine Blasey Ford’s accusations about Kavanaugh.

Read the statement: