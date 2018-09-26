Latest
on October 24, 2017 in Washington, DC.
8 mins ago
Jeff Flake: Kavanaugh, Blasey Ford ‘Not Props For Us To Make Political Points’
NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 26: President Donald Trump chairs a United Nations (U.N.) Security Council meeting on September 26, 2018 in New York City. Trump presides over the 15-member council as the United States holds the monthly rotating presidency. The Security Council meeting coincides with the 73rd United Nations General Assembly at the U.N. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
13 mins ago
Trump: ‘Willing’ To Meet Maduro After Imposing Sanctions On His Inner Circle
30 mins ago
Graham: ‘Lawyer To Porn Stars’ Has ‘Taken This Debacle To An Even Lower Level’
livewire Kavanaugh SCOTUS Nomination

Dem Jeff Merkley Files Lawsuit Over Docs To Halt Kavanaugh’s Confirmation

By
September 26, 2018 1:59 pm

Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-OR) has filed a lawsuit alleging the refusal to release all the documents related to Brett Kavanaugh’s record is a violation of the Constitution.

In the suit, Merkley asks the courts to intervene and halt Kavanaugh’s confirmation process until all the of documents — like those related to his time working for the George W. Bush administration that the White House has refused to release — are made public.

“The events of the past 10 days have only underscored how critical it is that the Senate conduct a careful and comprehensive review of a nominee before giving its consent,” Merkley said in a statement. “But this President has gone to lengths never seen before to make sure we can’t do that job. The unprecedented obstruction of the Senate’s advice and consent obligation is an assault on the separation of powers and a violation of the Constitution. The President and Mitch McConnell want to ram through this nomination come hell or high water, without real advice or informed consent by the Senate, but that’s just not how our Constitution works.”

Read the lawsuit below:

More Livewire
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
News Editor:
Asistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Senior Political Correspondent:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Social Media Editor:
Prime Editor:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Designer: