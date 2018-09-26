Dem Jeff Merkley Files Lawsuit Over Docs To Halt Kavanaugh’s Confirmation

Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-OR) has filed a lawsuit alleging the refusal to release all the documents related to Brett Kavanaugh’s record is a violation of the Constitution.

In the suit, Merkley asks the courts to intervene and halt Kavanaugh’s confirmation process until all the of documents — like those related to his time working for the George W. Bush administration that the White House has refused to release — are made public.

“The events of the past 10 days have only underscored how critical it is that the Senate conduct a careful and comprehensive review of a nominee before giving its consent,” Merkley said in a statement. “But this President has gone to lengths never seen before to make sure we can’t do that job. The unprecedented obstruction of the Senate’s advice and consent obligation is an assault on the separation of powers and a violation of the Constitution. The President and Mitch McConnell want to ram through this nomination come hell or high water, without real advice or informed consent by the Senate, but that’s just not how our Constitution works.”

Read the lawsuit below: