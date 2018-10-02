Deborah Ramirez Spoke To FBI For ‘Over Two Hours,’ Concerned FBI Won’t Follow Through

Latest
By
October 2, 2018 4:40 pm

Deborah Ramirez, a college classmate of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh who has accused him of shoving his genitals in her face during a party, spoke to FBI investigators about the incident for “over two hours” on Saturday, her lawyer John Clune said Tuesday.

Ramirez and her lawyers provided the FBI agents “more than 20” witnesses who “may have corroborating information,” Clune wrote. But, he added, “we have great concern that the FBI is not conducting—or not being permitted to conduct—a serious investigation.”

Read Clune’s tweeted statement below:

