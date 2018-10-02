Deborah Ramirez Spoke To FBI For ‘Over Two Hours,’ Concerned FBI Won’t Follow Through

Deborah Ramirez, a college classmate of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh who has accused him of shoving his genitals in her face during a party, spoke to FBI investigators about the incident for “over two hours” on Saturday, her lawyer John Clune said Tuesday.

Ramirez and her lawyers provided the FBI agents “more than 20” witnesses who “may have corroborating information,” Clune wrote. But, he added, “we have great concern that the FBI is not conducting—or not being permitted to conduct—a serious investigation.”

Read Clune’s tweeted statement below:

Debbie Ramirez spoke to the FBI for over two hours this past Sunday. It was a detailed and productive interview, and the agents were clearly motivated to investigate the matter in any way they were permitted. Ms. Ramirez identified a number of witnesses, and, 1/ — John Clune (@CluneEsq) October 2, 2018

at the end of the interview, her lawyers provided the FBI the names and known contact information of additional witnesses (totaling more than 20) who may have corroborating information. Although we do not know the status of the investigation, 2/ — John Clune (@CluneEsq) October 2, 2018