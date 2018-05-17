Vulnerable Sen. Heller Begged Trump Not To Shut Down Gov Before Midterms

At Tuesday’s lunch with President Donald Trump and Senate Republicans, Sen. Dean Heller (R-NE) implored Trump not to shut down the government over his border wall before the midterms. Trump’s response? “We’ll see what happens.”

According to a Wednesday Politico report, Heller lavished praise on the President before making his request, reminding him that vulnerable Republicans have a lot to lose from a shutdown. Trump was noncommittal.

Trump has threatened lawmakers not to take their August break until they can secure funding for his wall in next year’s budget.