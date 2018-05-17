Latest
26 mins ago
Bannon Tried To Use Cambridge Analytica Ads To Suppress Black Vote
on April 9, 2018 in Washington, DC.
32 mins ago
WH Has A Massive To-Do List In Preparation For The North Korea Summit
46 mins ago
House Passes Bill To Expand Private Medical Care At Struggling VA
livewire

Vulnerable Sen. Heller Begged Trump Not To Shut Down Gov Before Midterms

By | May 17, 2018 7:36 am
Bill Clark/CQPHO

At Tuesday’s lunch with President Donald Trump and Senate Republicans, Sen. Dean Heller (R-NE) implored Trump not to shut down the government over his border wall before the midterms. Trump’s response? “We’ll see what happens.”

According to a Wednesday Politico report, Heller lavished praise on the President before making his request, reminding him that vulnerable Republicans have a lot to lose from a shutdown. Trump was noncommittal.

Trump has threatened lawmakers not to take their August break until they can secure funding for his wall in next year’s budget.

A Scandal Sandwich: The Unbelievable Saga Of The Missouri Governor’s Misdeeds
More Livewire
View All
Comments