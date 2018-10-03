De Blasio: NYC Is ‘Looking To Recoup Any Money That Donald Trump Owes’

Responding to the New York Times’ lengthy investigation of President Donald Trump’s history of fraud and tax evasion, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said the city is “looking to recoup any money that Donald Trump owes the people of New York City, period.”

De Blasio told reporters Wednesday:

It’s clear to me that there are real ramifications right now to what has been disclosed, either potential violations of law, or in cases where the statute of limitations has ended that there may be very serious civil penalties that can be applied by both the state and the city. The city of New York is looking to recoup any money that Donald Trump owes the people of New York City, period.

“If a lot of people in New York state had done their jobs, he would never have been President of the United States,” he said separately.

